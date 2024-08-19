WATCH: Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Dham for Special Puja on Last Monday of Sawan

Varanasi/Prayagraj: Shri Kashi Vishwanath loves the month of Sawan. Today is the last and fifth Monday of Sawan and also the festival of Raksh Bandhan. This year Sawan has 5 Mondays. Rudrabhishek took place after Mangala Aarti in the morning. After this, a Rakhi was tied to Baba Vishwanath. Today evening, Lord Shiva will sit on the swing with his entire family. Devotees will have a wonderful darshan of him. A large number of devotees reached Kashi today for darshan pujan. Amazing decoration of Lord Vishwanath has been done. The temple administration showered flowers on the devotees standing in queue outside.

This tradition has been followed from the Mahant residence for 350 years. Every year on this day, a movable silver idol of Lord Vishwanath, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha reach the temple from the Mahant residence. The people of the Mahant family perform the swing decoration, but this time the temple has decided to change this system. In the press release issued by the temple trust, it has been clarified that there is a dispute between two brothers in the Mahant family. After 350 years, the administration is going to change the silver statue tradition.

Touch Darshan has been completely banned today and tickets for Sugam Darshan have also been stopped. All kinds of VIP arrangements have also been stopped today. Today, before Jhula Shringar, Baba Vishwanath has been adorned differently every Monday. Last Monday, people have seen a wonderful form of Baba Vishwanath including Rudraksha Shringar and before that Ardhanarishwar Shringar every Monday. Puja was also performed at Padila Mahadev temple located in Soraon development block of Prayagraj. Crowds also gathered at Pandeshwarnath Dham Padila. There is a huge crowd of devotees in the ancient and mythological Mankameshwar Mahadev temple located on the banks of Yamuna. Civil police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at various places in the temple to ensure that Kanwariyas and visitors do not face any kind of inconvenience.