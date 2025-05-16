Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Address To Air Warriors At Bhuj Air Force Station

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

Updated : May 16, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
A day after meeting security forces personnel in Srinagar, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday, where he interacted with "courageous Air Warriors." Air Force Chief Air Marshal AP Singh is also accompanying the minister, who will review the operational preparedness of the armed forces during his visit to Gujarat, particularly in view of the recent military conflict with Pakistan.Defence Minister Singh is slated to visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, paying homage to the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck the region on January 26, 2001. Earlier in the day, Singh said, "Leaving New Delhi for Bhuj (Gujarat). Looking forward to interacting with our courageous Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station."
DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGHADDRESS TO AIR WARRIORSBHUJ AIR FORCE STATIONOPERATION SINDOOR

