Darjeeling Tea, Pashmina Shawl, Terracotta Murti: PM Modi 'Vocal for Local' Gift to Bill Gates

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

thumbnail

New Delhi: After a detailed conversation on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), UPI payments, technology and COVID-19, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder and CEO Bill Gates exchanged gifts. The meeting between the two took place at the PM's residence here on Friday, March 29. 

PM Modi presented Bill Gates with the 'Vocal for Local' gift hamper in exchange for nutrition books gifted by Microsoft's CEO. The hamper gifted to Bill Gates had a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir. Famous teas in India, Darjeeling and Nilgiri teas, Thoothukudi pearl and a terracotta murti, a miniature work of art representing India's vibrant culture, were also gifted to Bill Gates by PM Modi.

Bill Gates lauded India's technological advancements, highlighting the country's pivotal role in AI innovation. PM Modi informed Bill Gates about the initiatives by the Centre aimed at empowering women, citing the 'Namo Drone Didi' program, which equips women with drone piloting skills.

Last Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

TAGGED:

PM MODI GIFT TO BILL GATESVOCAL FOR LOCALPM MODI BILL GATES EXCHANGE GIFTSPM MODI BILL GATES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Charges Framed against Azam’s Family in 2019 Humsafar Resort Case

Charges Framed against SP leader Azam’s Family in 2019 Humsafar Resort Case

1 Min Read

Mar 30, 2024

WATCH Human-Elephant Conflict: Assam Woman Attacked by Wild Animal

WATCH Human-Elephant Conflict: Assam Woman Attacked by Wild Animal

1 Min Read

Mar 27, 2024

Inspiring Story of Nandkishore Ghule

He Conquered Blindness, Became a Multi-Faceted Musician: Inspiring Story of Nandkishore Ghule

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2024

BSF soldiers deployed on the border with Pakistan are celebrating the festival of colours with great enthusiasm. These young men and women seemed so engrossed in the joy of Holi that even sitting thousands of kilometers away made them forget the memories of their families.

India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer Drenched in Colours of Holi

2 Min Read

Mar 25, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.