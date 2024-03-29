Darjeeling Tea, Pashmina Shawl, Terracotta Murti: PM Modi 'Vocal for Local' Gift to Bill Gates

New Delhi: After a detailed conversation on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), UPI payments, technology and COVID-19, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder and CEO Bill Gates exchanged gifts. The meeting between the two took place at the PM's residence here on Friday, March 29.

PM Modi presented Bill Gates with the 'Vocal for Local' gift hamper in exchange for nutrition books gifted by Microsoft's CEO. The hamper gifted to Bill Gates had a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir. Famous teas in India, Darjeeling and Nilgiri teas, Thoothukudi pearl and a terracotta murti, a miniature work of art representing India's vibrant culture, were also gifted to Bill Gates by PM Modi.

Bill Gates lauded India's technological advancements, highlighting the country's pivotal role in AI innovation. PM Modi informed Bill Gates about the initiatives by the Centre aimed at empowering women, citing the 'Namo Drone Didi' program, which equips women with drone piloting skills.