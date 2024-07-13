WATCH: Coimbatore Students Develop AI Robot That Can Perform Human Gestures, Actions

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) : Students of a private college in Coimbatore have developed an AI robot that makes 26 types of human-like gestures to express happiness, anger, love and so on. This feat was achieved by the students and professors of KPR College of Engineering and Technology near Karumathambatti, Coimbatore district. This artificial intelligence (AI) robot, 6 feet tall and weighing 40 kg, has many human capabilities. Made using 3D printing technology, it is also designed to interact with humans with the help of AI.

KPR Institution Principal Dr Saravanan said, 'INMOOV' robot has been developed to interact with humans and fulfil their needs. It has been developed with the future in mind. Student Dhanush Kumar said, "A team of 15 people have developed this robot for the last one and a half years. Student Dhanush claims INMOOV is India's first functional robot. This robot with human-like actions can help the public in places like hospitals, colleges, and shopping malls.

Also, it has been decided to improve it and when the robot works according to human commands, elderly people who are alone at home can use it to talk with it and play with children. They said that the design work is in progress. Different types of motors are used for the eyelids and their functions. If you give an object to the robot, it asks what it is and then it gives the full details about the object. It has been designed by engineering students from all departments and placed on the college campus for other students to learn about its applications.