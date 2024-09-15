WATCH: Centuries-Old Traditional Technique Used To Preserve Dairy Products In J&K's Baramulla

Baramulla: Residents of Dudran village endure a legacy of storing milk using a centuries-old traditional technique. Villagers here do not use modern refrigeration techniques to store milk. Instead, they rely on ancient cave-like structures known as 'Doud Khot' to preserve milk and other dairy products.

Muhamudden, a dairy farmer from the area said that this is an old culture of ours. "We cannot keep (the milk) in the fridge because it consumes power. Also, it cannot keep the milk clean. So, these natural methods have been used by the women for centuries. They make these products," he added.

Another dairy farmer, Ayaz Ahmed exuded confidence in the unique system and said that it is good for them. "We have been using it. It does not get anyone sick. There are no problems with this. That is why we like this," he explained.

According to the villagers, not only does this natural technique help them preserve their products for a longer period, but it is also eco-friendly.