Car Falls From Flyover Onto Railway Tracks In Delhi

New Delhi: A man lost control of his car, which tumbled over from the Mukarba Chowk flyover and fell on the railway tracks near Haiderpur Metro Station in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

Police said that the incident disrupted rail movement for about an hour. According to police, the car was being driven by Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Ghaziabad. He was travelling from Peeragarhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car hit the pavement, broke the railing, rolled down a grassy slope, and overturned on the tracks. Chaudhary escaped with minor injuries after jumping into nearby bushes and was sent for medical examination. Doctors said that his condition is stable. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was travelling at a very high speed before it lost balance. Local workers stopped an approaching train by waving red T-shirts, preventing a major tragedy. Later, with the help of the Delhi Police, Railway Police and locals, the car was removed from the tracks, restoring train services.

DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar V Swami said that a blue motorcycle was also found on the tracks. The two-wheeler had fallen on Saturday but was unrelated to Sunday's accident. No mishap concerning the motorcycle has been reported. Police are further investigating the incident.