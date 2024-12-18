Watch | KTR Drives Auto Rickshaw To Assembly, Demands Justice For Drivers

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a unique protest, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs led by the party's working president K T Rama Rao arrived at the Telangana assembly in auto-rickshaws on Monday. The leaders dressed in khaki shirts to show solidarity with auto drivers, highlighting the challenges faced by the community.

Speaking to the media, KTR expressed his disappointment with the government's neglect of auto drivers. "The government must honour its promises to support auto workers. The tragic suicides of 93 auto drivers are a direct result of the government's apathy," he stated. 

He also appealed to auto drivers to remain hopeful, assuring them of the party's unwavering support. "The BRS stands with the auto workers and will fight relentlessly until justice is served," KTR added.

During the assembly session, the BRS submitted an adjournment resolution to bring attention to the urgent issues faced by auto drivers, including financial difficulties, lack of policy support, and delayed government schemes. "This is not just a protest but a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard," said a senior BRS leader.

  1. BRS MLA Held For 'Threatening, Abusing' Police Official In Hyderabad
  2. Ready To Face Any Probe Into Formula-E Race Controversy: K T Rama Rao

