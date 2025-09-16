WATCH | Bolero Car Caught In Flooded Drain In Nainital; Two Rescued

Nainital: Heavy rainfall in Nainital district triggered a serious accident late Monday night in Kotabagh area of Kaladhungi assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. A Bolero car was swept away by the strong current while attempting to cross the flooded Gurani drain around 11.30 PM.

Three men, Deepak Rastogi, Deepu Kanyal, and Anil Bisht, residents of Patalia, were travelling in the vehicle. Local villagers managed to rescue Kanyal and Bisht after hours of struggle. However, 19-year-old Deepak Rastogi remains missing.

Soon after receiving information, Kaladhungi police, SDRF, and NDRF teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Despite overnight efforts, no trace of Rastogi has been found so far. The search continues on Tuesday with joint efforts by SDRF, police, and villagers.

Police Circle Officer Sumit Pandey confirmed that the Bolero belonged to the Public Works Department, used by an Executive Engineer under PMGSY. Authorities have urged people not to cross overflowing drains or rivers during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life across Nainital, with rivers and drains overflowing. Police have again appealed to the public to remain cautious and follow safety advisories.