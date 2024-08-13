WATCH: BMTC Bus Ploughs into Heavy Traffic, Hits Bikes and Cars; Providential Escape for Several Persons

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

BMTC bus loses control, ploughs into traffic (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A 'careless' driver drove the BMTC bus into the heavy traffic, hitting multiple vehicles in Bengaluru city in Karnataka. The incident took place on the flyover near Esteem Mall in Hebbal neighbourhood in the state capital on Monday morning and the scenes of the accident were captured on the camera inside the bus. The BMTC bus plying on the Kempegowda International Airport - HSR layout route met with the accident at around 9.25 am. The bus first hit a bike, and next brushed past some more bikes and cars.

As a result of this, a motorist was severely injured in his leg and he was admitted to the hospital. Apparently, the accident is said to have occurred due to a technical fault in the brakes of the bus. The Hebbal traffic police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

1. Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

