WATCH | BJP Worker Slaps Treasurer In Surat As Dispute Over Snacks Escalates

Surat: A physical altercation between BJP treasurer Shailesh Jariwala and worker Dinesh Savaliya has sparked controversy after a video of the incident went viral. The dispute prompted the Surat BJP leadership to issue notices to both individuals. According to officials, the incident began when Dinesh had a minor argument with a peon over tea and snacks. The peon informed Shailesh, who then confronted Dinesh. The argument escalated, resulting in Dinesh publicly slapping Shailesh. Other officials and staff members were also present at the time of the incident.

After the video started doing rounds on social media, Surat BJP City President Paresh Patel stated that notices have been issued to both individuals. "They must submit written responses within three days. If found guilty, strict action will be taken," he said. He also emphasised the need for discipline within the party.

This is not the first time Dinesh Savaliya has courted controversy. Former City President Niranjan Jhanjmera received complaints about Dinesh on multiple occasions, raising questions about internal discipline in the Surat BJP office.