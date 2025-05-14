WATCH | Banke Bihari Adorned With Dollar Garland Sent By Devotee From America As Secret Donation

Mathura: Devotees were treated to a unique sight on Wednesday as the deity, Thakur Ji, at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura was adorned with a garland made of US dollars. The temple premises also featured a beautifully decorated 'Phool Bangla', a floral decoration made of jasmine, marigold, and roses.

According to temple priest Ashish Goswami, the garland was sent by a devotee residing in the United States of America as a secret offering. The temple administration adorned the deity with the garland, which contains approximately 150 American dollars. Along with this special gift, the deity was decorated with gold, silver and diamond ornaments, delighting visiting devotees.

"This offering has been kept confidential at the request of the devotee," Goswami said. He said that such offerings reflect the deep faith and devotion towards Banke Bihari ji.

On festivals like Rakshabandhan, Diwali, and Holi, devotees send gifts and donations. Some business owners even contribute a share of their profits as offerings to the deity. Banke Bihari ji has a vast following across India and abroad.