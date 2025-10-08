WATCH | Argentina And Mexico Hold Pro-Palestinian Marches Marking Two Years Of Hamas-Isreal War

Buenos Aires/ Mexico City: Thousands of people took to the streets in Argentina and Mexico to mark two years since the October 7 Hamas-Israel conflict, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and calling for an end to Israeli military actions in Gaza.

In Argentina's Buenos Aires, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans demanding an end to what they described as 'systematic genocide' in Gaza. Activist Braulio Vega Santana said that the march sought to highlight 'more than 70 years of ongoing oppression' in Palestine.

National congresswoman Vilma Ripoll criticised world leaders for their inaction, accusing Argentine President Javier Milei of aligning with Israel and the United States. In Mexico City, hundreds gathered in solidarity marches echoing similar calls for peace and justice. Alejandra Mora, a 23-year-old doctor, said, "It hurts me deeply to see what is happening." Another protester, Felipe Garcia, said, "One person alone cannot change things. But together we can." (with AFP inputs)