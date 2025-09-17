WATCH | Ahmedabad Celebrates PM Modi's 75th Birthday With 75 Kg Cake

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday was celebrated uniquely in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The highlight of the celebration was a 75 Kg cake designed on the theme of 'Operation Sindoor'. The event was organised by BJP leader Rauf Bengali, who has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday with different themes every year since the Prime Minister's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

The cake-cutting ceremony took place at the Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur Darwaza, where Mahamandaleshwar Dilipdasji Maharaj and religious leaders from various communities came together to mark the occasion. Leaders from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities participated, spreading a message of communal harmony and unity.

Along with the cake-cutting, sarees and dresses were distributed to 75 Hindu and 75 Muslim women. A blood donation drive was also organised, with 75 bottles of blood collected as part of the celebrations.

Mahamandaleshwar Dilipdasji said, "It is a beautiful sight to see people of all communities celebrating together. We wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life. May Lord Jagannath bless him."