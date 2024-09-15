WATCH: 3rd Edition Of International Auto Show Returns To Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The much-awaited 3rd edition of the International Auto Show has returned to Bengaluru after more than a decade-long gap. The event, currently underway in the city, has a spectacular display of automobiles ranging from gleaming vintage cars to futuristic vehicles.

The long-awaited event was organised by Triune Exhibitors Pvt. Ltd in collaboration with TYGA Events. The show features not only vehicle manufacturers but also component and accessory manufacturers.

"We organise international exhibitions. As of date, we have organised 59 international shows. This particular show, which is the International Auto Show, has begun today. We have more than 100 companies from all over India who have taken part in this exhibition.

We have various cars and two-wheelers, as well as EV chargers and component manufacturers who have taken part in this particular exhibition. We are expecting around 40,000 business visitors to attend this exhibition and more than Rs 300 crore worth of business enquiries to be generated," said Cyril Periar, MD, Triune Exhibitors.

The displays aim to educate the youth about the evolution of the automobile industry. One such special exhibit here is the 1954 Dodge Kingsway, Karnataka’s first state vehicle.