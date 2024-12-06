'Waste To Art' Initiative In Indore Creates Replicas Of Ancient Structures

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation has been working for the past 20 days to advance its 'Waste to Art' initiative by creating a replica of the Sanchi Stupa gate, a renowned Buddhist monument in Madhya Pradesh, using scrap materials.  

A team of 7-8 skilled artisans is constructing the gate from scrap metal sourced from motorcycles and discarded vehicles to create a replica of the Sanchi Stupa gate, a renowned Buddhist monument. The city has earned the title of the cleanest city seven times, so the artisans are working hard to secure the title for an eighth time.  

"Indore has earned the title of India's cleanest city seven times, and we are working hard to secure the title for an eighth time. Innovation is constantly happening here, and as part of this effort, a replica of the Sanchi Stupa gate is being created using over one tonne of scrap iron. This project, which embodies the concept of 'Kabaad se Jugaad', is being built under the 'Waste to Art' initiative," said Muralidhar Mathange, an artist.

A replica of the Sanchi Stupa gate will be installed outside Gita Bhavan, near the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Indore is the first city, not just in the country (India), but the world, which has made the largest replica of the Ram Mandir out of iron scrap. That is where the idea came from. The same team has erected several models of 'Waste to Art' made out of iron and other waste at different city intersections. 'Waste to art and waste to wealth' is a legacy of Indore." said an artist working on the structure.  

The completed structure will be 10 feet high, 15 feet long, and 1.5 feet wide. The city's mayor recalls how the creation of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir replica using iron scrap inspired him to initiate more such projects. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WASTE TO ARTINDOREREPLICAS OF ANCIENT STRUCTURES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Kolkata's Yellow Taxis Near Retirement: What's Next For Drivers And Commuters?

Kolkata's Yellow Taxis Near Retirement: What's Next For Drivers And Commuters?

1 Min Read

Dec 4, 2024

Ganga Pollution Concerns Loom Over Maha Kumbh Preparations In Prayagraj

Ganga Pollution Concerns Loom Over Maha Kumbh Preparations In Prayagraj

1 Min Read

Nov 27, 2024

Lucknow Gasps For Breath As AQI Dips To 'Poor'

'Burning Sensation In Eyes': Lucknow Gasps For Breath As AQI Dips To 'Poor'

1 Min Read

Nov 27, 2024

Bikaner Launches Mobile Toilets Equipped With Modern Facilities For Women

'Sakhi Mahila Swachhata Griha': Bikaner Launches Mobile Toilets Equipped With Modern Facilities For Women

2 Min Read

Nov 27, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.