Visakhapatnam: CISF Cyclothon Team On A Countrywide Tour To Spread Awareness About Coastal Security

Visakhapatnam: Over 50 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were warmly welcomed in Vishakhapatnam on Monday as part of their nationwide cycle rally, 'Safe Coast, Prosperous India.' The rally aims to raise awareness about national security, and coastal protection, and educate the youth on the dangers of terrorism, drug trafficking, and smuggling.

Rajlakshmi, a Sub-Inspector with CISF, expressed pride in participating, saying, "We are spreading awareness about how important it is for people to look after their coastal areas and protect India's safety." Shekhar Lohia, Assistant Commandant said, "Our prime objective is to meet coastal communities and collaborate with police agencies responsible for coastal security. We want to highlight the importance of coastal protection through this rally."

The rally also includes eight women personnel, with Constable Girisha noting the positive response from locals, especially women and schoolgirls, who are inspired by the sight of women cyclists spreading awareness.

Covering over 6,500 Kilometers along India's coastline across nine states, the rally began on March 7 from both the west and east coasts and will conclude in Kanyakumari on March 31. (With PTI Inputs)