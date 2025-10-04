Visakhapatnam: Adverse Weather Disrupts Fishing, Livelhood Of Community Severely Impacted

Visakhapatnam: Frequent weather uncertainties in the Bay of Bengal have severely disrupted fishing activities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. As a result, boats remain docked at the harbour, impacting the livelihoods of the fishing community.

"We do not get even a single rupee from the owners. They say What are we getting to give you. No much fish this time, no income hence. Our livelihood is like this...We are unable to sustain, unable to raise kids and provide them education," said Appanna, a local fisherman.

According to Balaji, Boat Owner, "For farmers they somehow get some compensation, but for us there is no such situation, no funds for us. We have to take care of our own living. We do not get any compensations, except for a yearly grant and PMSY scheme...Unless boat is in emergency situation, we do not get any help."

With the harbour wearing a deserted look, the coastal communities are urging the government for financial aid and welfare support to cope with the crisis.