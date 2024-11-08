Virginia: Hundreds Of Indian Americans Celebrate Chhath Puja With 'Sandhya Arghya' At Potomac River

Chhath songs echoed through the air of Virginia, USA as hundreds of Indian Americans gathered at the Potomac River to celebrate Chhath Puja. Devotees participated in 'Sandhya Arghya,' offering prayers to the setting sun on Thursday.

Indian American, Kripa Shankar Singh said, “We cannot have a bigger fortune than the fact that we are able to remember our motherland and our culture. We remember our culture and our mothers. We are maintaining exactly what she used to do even today. There cannot be anything more fortunate for us. Tesla is in its own place, and our culture and motherland in its own."

The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya. The picturesque riverside location saw a large turnout of people from diverse backgrounds. The four-day festival began on November 5 with 'Nahay Khay,' when devotees cleanse their homes and prepare for the festivities with pure vegetarian meals, omitting garlic and onions.

Devotees said that American citizens from diverse backgrounds take a keen interest in the festival, its customs and its unique culinary offerings.