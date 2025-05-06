Village Along Line Of Control Builds Bunkers Amid Rising India And Pakistan Tensions

Samba: As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives in April 2025, villages along the Line of Control are preparing for any potential disruption. A sense of readiness has returned to Ramanagar- a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district as the work of building bunkers is going on.

Till now, at least 12 bunkers have been built by the workers with one foot thickness at the bottom and top, the walls are also one feet thick to make it strong. The contractor said that these bunkers can withstand shells and will not be affected at all.

Residents said that these reinforced bunkers provide a sense of reassurance to those living along the volatile International Border. Narsi Das, a local resident, said that Pakistan is very close from here.

It is probably around one kilometre away from here. They said earlier that they used to go off to the mountains whenever something happened at the borders. If war breaks out, they will be able to take shelter in the bunkers, which can accommodate around 40 to 50 people. The construction of bunkers are assigned by the government to the contractors.

With conflict intensifying along the border, frontline villagers — caught between fear and resilience — cling to the hope of safety within concrete walls and justice beyond them.