Village Along Line Of Control Builds Bunkers Amid Rising India And Pakistan Tensions

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Samba: As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives in April 2025, villages along the Line of Control are preparing for any potential disruption. A sense of readiness has returned to Ramanagar- a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district as the work of building bunkers is going on. 

Till now, at least 12 bunkers have been built by the workers with one foot thickness at the bottom and top, the walls are also one feet thick to make it strong. The contractor said that these bunkers can withstand shells and will not be affected at all.  

Residents said that these reinforced bunkers provide a sense of reassurance to those living along the volatile International Border. Narsi Das, a local resident, said that Pakistan is very close from here.

It is probably around one kilometre away from here. They said earlier that they used to go off to the mountains whenever something happened at the borders. If war breaks out, they will be able to take shelter in the bunkers, which can accommodate around 40 to 50 people. The construction of bunkers are assigned by the government to the contractors.

With conflict intensifying along the border, frontline villagers — caught between fear and resilience — cling to the hope of safety within concrete walls and justice beyond them.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERRORIST ATTACKTENSION INDIA AND PAKISTANBUILDING BUNKERSLINE OF CONTROLRAMNAGAR VILLAGE BUILDS BUNKERS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

An excavation in Mangar Bani forest unearthed prehistoric tools.

Prehistoric Tools Unearthed At Mangar Bani Forest In The Aravalli Hills

May 6, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST
A tribal girl, Kaberi Behera, from Nilagiri town in Odisha, passed the Class X examination with A1 Grade.

"Want To Become An IAS Officer": Tribal Girl Abandoned At Birth Tops Matric Exam In Odisha

May 5, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
War Takes Centre Stage At Contemporary Art Exhibition In Moscow

War Takes Centre Stage At Contemporary Art Exhibition In Moscow

May 5, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST
Folding British Bike From World War II Stored By Family In UP In Working Condition

Folding British Bike From World War II Stored By Family In UP In Working Condition

May 3, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.