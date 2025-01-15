Vijayawada Family's Bommala Kolvu Display Brings 'Three Worlds' To Life Through Handmade Dolls

Vijayawada: The Ramakrishna family in Vijayawada has elevated the tradition of 'Bommala Kolvu', a festival centrepiece during Sankranti, to new heights with a stunning display. For over 30 years, the family has set up this traditional doll exhibition, and this year, they have chosen the theme 'Mana Brahmandam'.

A 3D model featuring Sri Chakram, 102 Khadagmala Devi, and the three worlds- Devalokam. Bhulokam, and Patala Loka- constructed using intricate handmade dolls are the highlight of the display.

Sishtla Vijayasri, who crafted the exhibit, said every year their family presents a unique theme. This year the display not only incorporates the visual beauty of the dolls but also offers an educational experience by depicting the 64 arts and their traditional stories. This makes the exhibition an engaging and enriching experience for viewers.

The family's efforts aim to preserve and promote Telugu culture, passing down epic tales and customs through the art of doll-making. The exhibition continues to attract a large audience, highlighting the importance of Bommala Kolvu in fostering cultural heritage, education, and artistic expression.