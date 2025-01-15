Vijayawada Family's Bommala Kolvu Display Brings 'Three Worlds' To Life Through Handmade Dolls

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

Vijayawada: The Ramakrishna family in Vijayawada has elevated the tradition of 'Bommala Kolvu', a festival centrepiece during Sankranti, to new heights with a stunning display. For over 30 years, the family has set up this traditional doll exhibition, and this year, they have chosen the theme 'Mana Brahmandam'.

A 3D model featuring Sri Chakram, 102 Khadagmala Devi, and the three worlds- Devalokam. Bhulokam, and Patala Loka- constructed using intricate handmade dolls are the highlight of the display.

Sishtla Vijayasri, who crafted the exhibit, said every year their family presents a unique theme. This year the display not only incorporates the visual beauty of the dolls but also offers an educational experience by depicting the 64 arts and their traditional stories. This makes the exhibition an engaging and enriching experience for viewers.

The family's efforts aim to preserve and promote Telugu culture, passing down epic tales and customs through the art of doll-making. The exhibition continues to attract a large audience, highlighting the importance of Bommala Kolvu in fostering cultural heritage, education, and artistic expression. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANA BRAHMANDAM BOMMALA KOLUVUBOMMALA KOLVU

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Akhadas take out procession to Sangam.

WATCH: Saints of Akhadas Arrive in Procession for Maha Kumbh, Take Shahi Snan at Sangam

1 Min Read

Jan 14, 2025

Police Patrol On Horses As Devotees Throng Maha Kumbh On 'Paush Purnima'

Police Patrol On Horses As Devotees Throng Maha Kumbh On 'Paush Purnima'

1 Min Read

Jan 13, 2025

Makar Sankranti 2025: Asgar Belim's Artistic Kites Showcase Indian Heritage Across 35 Countries

Makar Sankranti 2025: Asgar Belim's Artistic Kites Showcase Indian Heritage Across 35 Countries

1 Min Read

Jan 11, 2025

Rajasthan: Youth Climbs On Car Bonnet; Driver Takes Him To Police Station

Rajasthan: Youth Climbs On Car Bonnet; Driver Takes Him To Police Station

1 Min Read

Jan 8, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.