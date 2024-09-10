Vietnamese Communities Underwater After Typhoon Yagi Tears Through North

Hanoi (Vietnam): Emergency workers in Vietnam are racing to evacuate thousands of people from severe flooding after Typhoon Yagi tore through the country's north. Authorities say scores of people have been killed by the extreme weather, which has downed bridges, ripped roofs off buildings and triggered widespread flooding and landslides. Before hitting Vietnam, Yagi swept through southern China and the Philippines, killing at least 24 people.

More than 59,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in Yen Bai province, local authorities said Tuesday, after the floodwaters engulfed almost 18,000 homes.

Floodwaters in Hanoi have reached levels not seen since 2008, state media reported, citing a senior local official, and forecasters have warned more is expected in the city's historic centre.

Phan Thi Tuyet, 50, who lives close to the swollen and fast-moving Red River which runs through the capital, said she had never experienced such high water.

