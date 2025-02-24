Venezuela's National Orchestra Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Public Concert

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 8:20 PM IST

Caracas, Venezuela: More than 4,000 musicians gathered in a Caracas square to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Venezuela's National Orchestra System, El Sistema. the event featured a grand public concert where renowned pieces like "the Tempest" and "Canto a los niños del mundo" were performed, showcasing the country's musical talent.

Angel Gabriel Molina, a 25-year-old orchestra conductor, shared his excitement about leading the monumental event. "To be one of the conductors in this incredible concert in impressive, a result of perseverance, study and love for what I do," he said.

Molina also reflected on the legacy of El Sistema's founder Jose Antonio Abreu, noting how the dream of large-scale national concert has come to fruition from humble beginnings with just 11 musicians. Musician Anairoger Andarde, 19, expressed her gratitude for being part of the historic concert, calling it a 'privilege' and a 'special' moment, especially as the first musician in her family. She emphasised the support from her family and El Sistema, which has played a pivotal role in shaping her musical journey.

