Uttarkashi: SDRF Begins Efforts To Release Water From Harshil Lake Formed After Disaster

Uttarkashi: The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched operations to release water from a large lake formed in Harshil following the August 5 disaster.

Similar to Dharali, debris-laden water from the hills blocked the Bhagirathi river’s flow, narrowing its width and creating a lake approximately four kilometres long just before Harshil town.

Officials said that the lake appears deep; however, the amount of silt and debris beneath the water is making its height seem greater than it actually is.

On Sunday, SDRF teams began cutting and removing large fallen trees lodged in the lake to improve water flow.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, who has been stationed in the affected area, review efforts being made to reduce the water levels of a lake.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Dharali village of Uttarkashi on August 5, resulting in large-scale destruction and loss of life. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

The sudden cloudburst caused flash floods that swept away homes, roads, shops, and other infrastructure in the remote village. At least half of Dharali was buried under the fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble, and water.

