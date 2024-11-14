Uttarakhand Towns Losing Their Charm To Rising Pollution Levels

Nainital: Towns in Uttarakhand, once famous for their fresh air and picturesque landscapes, are now slowly losing their charm as pollution levels continue to rise. Popular destinations like Nainital, Bhimtal, and Rudrapur are increasingly facing environmental degradation, with residents and experts attributing the change to rising pollution. 

Scientists warn that climate patterns in the region are shifting, with greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide reaching dangerously high levels. Dr Manish Naja, Director of the Arya Bhatt Research and Observational Science Institute, highlighted that CO2 levels have risen from 360 PPM in 2006 to around 410-420 PPM in 2024. 

Residents believe the surge in pollution is linked to the growing number of vehicles in towns like Haldwani, Rudrapur, and Nainital. Heera Ballabh, a local resident, noted that the rise in personal and commercial vehicles, coupled with increased tourism has led to a noticeable shift in the town's climate. 

"It used to get cold by November, now it is not cooling down even in December," Dr Naja said. Experts including Dr Lalit Tiwari of Kumaon University, express concerns over the deterioration of air quality, with the Air Quality Index in Nainital now regularly falling into the 'poor' category. (With PTI Inputs)

Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Meet Kolkata's Anish Sarkar - A Young Chess Wizard

Delhi: First Dense Fog Of Season Drops Visibility At Airport

