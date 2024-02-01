Uttarakhand receives fresh snowfall, people dance in joy

Tehri (Uttarakhand): The Tehri district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Thursday. The Gangi village of the district was covered in a thick blanket of snow and the villagers were seen dancing and enjoying the snowfall. Following the fresh snowfall, the farmers are hopeful as the prolonged dry spell has ended in the hill state.

The villagers said that there was no rain or snowfall for a long time and the crops were getting damaged. However, the climate has suddenly changed. The Surkanda Temple, Dhanaulti and the higher reaches of Tehri district also received fresh snowfall on Thursday, they said. The tourists have started moving towards the Dhanaulti area.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also predicted more snowfall in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. There was snowfall along with rain late at night in the high-altitude districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has also issued yellow and orange alerts in the state.