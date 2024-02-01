Loading...

Uttarakhand receives fresh snowfall, people dance in joy

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

thumbnail

Tehri (Uttarakhand): The Tehri district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Thursday. The Gangi village of the district was covered in a thick blanket of snow and the villagers were seen dancing and enjoying the snowfall. Following the fresh snowfall, the farmers are hopeful as the prolonged dry spell has ended in the hill state.

The villagers said that there was no rain or snowfall for a long time and the crops were getting damaged. However, the climate has suddenly changed. The Surkanda Temple, Dhanaulti and the higher reaches of Tehri district also received fresh snowfall on Thursday, they said. The tourists have started moving towards the Dhanaulti area. 

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also predicted more snowfall in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. There was snowfall along with rain late at night in the high-altitude districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has also issued yellow and orange alerts in the state.

TAGGED:

Tehri snowfallSnow dance in Gangi villageSnowfall in UttarakhandPeople dance with joy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

A woman from Indonesia married a man from Bihar's Champaran district in Hindu custom on Thursday.

Indonesian Woman Marries Bihar Man as per Hindu Traditions

1 Min Read

Feb 4, 2024

The Buffalo Of Ferozepur Got The First Prize in Punjab Cattle Fair (Source ETV Bharat)

The Buffalo of Ferozepur Got the First Prize in Punjab Cattle Fair

1 Min Read

Feb 4, 2024

Poet suffers heart attack while performing on stage (Source: ETV Bharat)

Uttarakhand: Poet suffers heart attack while performing on stage, dies

1 Min Read

Jan 29, 2024

SUV stuck on stairs following Google map (Source: ETV Bharat)

WATCH: Google Maps guides SUV to elevated stone steps in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur

1 Min Read

Jan 29, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.