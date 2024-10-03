Uttarakhand: Leopard, Cub Spotted Near Court Premises In Pauri Garhwal

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): A leopard and its cub were recently spotted near the court premises of the district headquarters in Uttarakhand’s Pauri, causing panic among locals.

A local resident captured the movement of the wild animal on his mobile phone. Residents said there were frequent sightings of leopards near the court, SDM Sadar office, circuit house, and nearby residential areas.

The locals claimed that despite written and oral complaints to the forest department, the patrolling in the area has not been increased.

However, Dinesh Chandra Nautiyal, Forest Officer of the Nagdev Range, said that there was no confirmed information about the leopard near the court premises. He assured that the forest department’s patrols are ongoing and will be strengthened. If necessary, cages will be set up in the area.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Anirudh Swapnil said the increased patrolling would be implemented. Nagdev Range, known for its high leopard population, has seen similar incidents. Recently, a leopard attacked an elderly woman in Chakisain, injuring her, though she was able to escape. The woman was treated and discharged from the hospital.