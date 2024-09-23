Uttarakhand: Landslide Blocks Highway In Chamoli, Video Surfaces

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The Malari National Highway has been blocked following a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Monday. A chilling video of the incident has come to the surface.

The video of the incident revealed the terrifying moments as debris was seen falling on the highway. No injuries or casualties were reported. The highway is a major link to many villages as well as the India-China border.

According to sources, local people are facing a lot of problems due to the restriction on traffic movement. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is engaged in clearing the debris and reopening the highway.