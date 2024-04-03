Uttarakhand: Gatrang Gali Opens for Tourists

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

thumbnail

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Gartang Gali, the historic wooden bridge located in the Jad Ganga valley of Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border has been opened for tourists.

The well-known bridge opened for tourists on Monday, April 1. The staircase is built in a traditional style at a height of 11,000 feet on the steep rocks above the River Ganga and is a unique example of 17th-century engineering. Tourists can now access this spot and enjoy trekking in this part of the valley.

In 2021, the Gartang Gali was opened to tourists after 59 years. Prior to 1962, this bridge was used as a trade route between India and Tibet in the Nelong Valley. Pathans who came to Peshawar for trade had built this bridge. However, in view of the Indo-China war in 1962, it was closed by the Government of India for strategic and security reasons. 

To reach Gartang Gali, one has to arrive at Rishikesh, which is about 180 km from Uttarkashi. From here, he/she has to reach Uttarkashi district headquarters by road. State transport buses ply regularly between Uttarkashi and Rishikesh. The road journey from Uttarkashi to Lanka Bridge is about 88 km. Then, with a one-km trek from Lanka Bridge one reaches Gartang Gali.  

Last Updated : 20 hours ago

TAGGED:

GATRANG GALIUTTARAKHAND TOURISMTOURISTSBRIDGEGATRANG GALI OPENS FOR TOURISTS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Migrating Sheep Herders Returning from Bhabar to Bugyala with Onset of Summer 2024

Migrating Sheep Herders Return from Bhabar to Bugyala with Onset of Summer 2024

2 Min Read

Apr 3, 2024

Temple committee organised Iftar event (Source: ETV Bharat)

Temple Committee Hosts Iftar in Kerala's Kozhikode

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and then in a creative election campaign, prepared tea at the Namo Tea Stall and served it to the gathered people on Monday.

BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Serves Tea at Namo Tea Stall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

1 Min Read

Apr 1, 2024

'Tum to Dhoke Baaz Ho': Tejashwi Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi with 1996 Govinda Song

'Tum to Dhoke Baaz Ho': Tejashwi Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi with 1996 Govinda Song

2 Min Read

Mar 31, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.