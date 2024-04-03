Uttarakhand: Gatrang Gali Opens for Tourists

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Gartang Gali, the historic wooden bridge located in the Jad Ganga valley of Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border has been opened for tourists.

The well-known bridge opened for tourists on Monday, April 1. The staircase is built in a traditional style at a height of 11,000 feet on the steep rocks above the River Ganga and is a unique example of 17th-century engineering. Tourists can now access this spot and enjoy trekking in this part of the valley.

In 2021, the Gartang Gali was opened to tourists after 59 years. Prior to 1962, this bridge was used as a trade route between India and Tibet in the Nelong Valley. Pathans who came to Peshawar for trade had built this bridge. However, in view of the Indo-China war in 1962, it was closed by the Government of India for strategic and security reasons.

To reach Gartang Gali, one has to arrive at Rishikesh, which is about 180 km from Uttarkashi. From here, he/she has to reach Uttarkashi district headquarters by road. State transport buses ply regularly between Uttarkashi and Rishikesh. The road journey from Uttarkashi to Lanka Bridge is about 88 km. Then, with a one-km trek from Lanka Bridge one reaches Gartang Gali.