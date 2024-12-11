Uttarakhand Comes Alive With Season's First Snowfall And Baba Barfani

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Chamoli: If you have planned to celebrate Christmas and New Year at Auli, then consider adding Baba Barfani to the itinerary. Baba Barfani is seated in a natural cave near the beautiful seasonal migrant village Niti, at the end of Dhauli Ganga valley. 

Visit Baba Barfani in Timmersain

After heavy snowfall for the last few days, Baba Barfani has started being seen in the Timmersain cave of Niti Valley located on the Indo-China border. Here, the shape of Shivling has started emerging from the snow in Baba Barfani's cave. Devotees from far and wide are visiting Baba Barfani in the cave of Timmersain Mahadev.

Shivling made of ice 

Timmersain cave is located at a distance of three kilometers from Niti village on Joshimath-Malari highway. Baba Barfani can be seen in the cave from December to March. Here Baba Barfani emerges in the shape of a big Shivling. 

Snowfall in Niti Valley 

After the first snowfall of this season, the weather in Niti Valley has become more pleasant. Therefore, a large number of tourists are reaching Niti Gamshali. At the same time, after the weather has cleared after snowfall, there is severe cold in Niti Valley. Here waterfalls, rivers and streams have frozen and turned into ice. Baba Barfani has started appearing in his natural form in Timmersain cave as well.

How to reach Niti Valley

To reach Niti Valley, you can take a train from Delhi to Haridwar or Rishikesh. Bus or cab facilities are also available. After reaching Haridwar or Rishikesh, you can go to Joshimath by bus. There is also an option to book a taxi. Niti village is about 80 km from here in Niti Valley.

