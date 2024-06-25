Visually Impaired But Self-Reliant; Man Sells 'Puja Samagri' To Live With Head Held High: WATCH

Chamoli: In this world of intolerance and hatred, war and crimes, here stands a man, a living example of self-reliance and conscientiousnesses. Krishna Pal, a resident of Dumka district in Jharkhand has never let his visual impairment get the better of him. Instead, he has emerged triumphant by never being financially dependent on anybody, living life on his terms and conditions.

For the past 17 years. 35-year-old Pal has been selling Puja Samagri (items required for worshipping lord) including Haldi, Kumkum/Roli, Sindoor, Ghee, Chandan , Ashtagandha Powder, Chawal/Akchat, Prashad, Moli at the Shree Badrinath Temple.

If Nature took away his vision, it gifted him with a unique talent- that of predicting the weather. He has the supreme ability to hear a person's voice from far and recognise him instantly. He can also figure out coins and notes correctly with his instinct and touch.

During his initial days in back in 2007, when he careless roamed around the temple, people offered him alms. Feeling guilty and embarrassed, he refused to survive as an 'object of pity' and decided to live with self-respect.

Since then, he started this business which has flourished over the years. Today, he even accepts digital payment through a registered QR code. No tourist cheats me and I am extremely happy with what I do, a resplendent Pal told ETV Bharat.

Dr Harish Gaur, media in-charge, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said that Pal has no regrets about being disabled. "He is rather sad and frustrated about destitutes roaming around and begging at pilgrimage sites Pal urges them to work hard to achieve financial autonomy.