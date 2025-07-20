UP: Traders In Moradabad Report Surge In Demand For 'Narmada Shivlings' During Sawan Month

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

Moradabad: Renowned for its brass products, Moradabad is witnessing a surge in demand for oval-shaped stones resembling shivlings sourced from the Narmada River.

These Shivlings are mounted on intricately crafted brass stands by local artisans and traders, and witness a high demand, especially during the holy month of Sawan, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

"During this time in Sawan, there is a good supply of Shivling that goes from here. It goes to several religious places like Haridwar, Banaras, and  Baidnath Dham near Patna. It goes to all these places, and there is a good demand for it," said Sanjay Seghal, a Brass Trader.

Traders attribute the reason for the high demand for these shivlings to people preferring to install them at their homes, instead of visiting temples to offer prayers.

The month of Sawan, considered auspicious among Hindus, is dedicated to special prayers offered to Lord Shiva. This year, the month started on July 11th and will end on August 9th. (With inputs from PTI).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAWAN MONTHNARMADA SHIVLINGMORADABAD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Scenic Beauty Of Hill Station Banabha Dungar

Scenic Beauty Of Hill Station Banabha Dungar

July 19, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Women Riders Wearing Helmets Rewarded With Silk Saree And Gold Coin By City Traffic Police on July 18, 2025.

Thanjavur: Women Riders Wearing Helmets Rewarded With Silk Saree And Gold Coin By City Traffic Police

July 19, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Goa Launches Its First Private Solar-Electric Boat Service To Promote Clean Energy In Maritime Sector

Goa Launches Its First Private Solar-Electric Boat Service

July 18, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
The first royal procession of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar in the form of Lord Manmahesh passes through the city during the holy month of Shravan, with a ritual bath at Ramghat using Kshipra river water, in Ujjain on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Sawan Rush Brings Brisk Business To Flower Vendors In Ujjain

July 18, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.