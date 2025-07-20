UP: Traders In Moradabad Report Surge In Demand For 'Narmada Shivlings' During Sawan Month

Moradabad: Renowned for its brass products, Moradabad is witnessing a surge in demand for oval-shaped stones resembling shivlings sourced from the Narmada River.

These Shivlings are mounted on intricately crafted brass stands by local artisans and traders, and witness a high demand, especially during the holy month of Sawan, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

"During this time in Sawan, there is a good supply of Shivling that goes from here. It goes to several religious places like Haridwar, Banaras, and Baidnath Dham near Patna. It goes to all these places, and there is a good demand for it," said Sanjay Seghal, a Brass Trader.

Traders attribute the reason for the high demand for these shivlings to people preferring to install them at their homes, instead of visiting temples to offer prayers.

The month of Sawan, considered auspicious among Hindus, is dedicated to special prayers offered to Lord Shiva. This year, the month started on July 11th and will end on August 9th. (With inputs from PTI).