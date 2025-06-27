UP: Shahjahanpur Police Sets Up 'Shishu Grihas' To Support Women Personnel

Shahjahanpur: Police stations in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh will soon have crèches providing a safe and secure space for children of female police personnel, while they are on duty.

The child care centre has been designed thoughtfully with toys, swings, and several other facilities to create a child-friendly environment. According to Rajesh Dwivedi, the Superintendent of Police, "A large part of our police force consists of women police personnel. Often their children are young, and they are compelled to take them along on duty."

"This idea was conceived by SP Shahjahanpur which served as a guiding vision – that our police stations, offices, and the police lines should have Shishu grihas (child care centres) built there...so that the children find a suitable environment to stay, under proper supervision, and also to ensure that their mothers can perform their duties without any worries. This shishu griha has been inaugurated at Thana Tilhar, and very soon, such childcare centres will be opened in all the police stations, offices, and police lines across the district," he added.

The aim is to build such crèches in all police stations across the district. (With agency inputs).