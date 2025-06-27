UP: Shahjahanpur Police Sets Up 'Shishu Grihas' To Support Women Personnel

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Shahjahanpur: Police stations in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh will soon have crèches providing a safe and secure space for children of female police personnel, while they are on duty.

The child care centre has been designed thoughtfully with toys, swings, and several other facilities to create a child-friendly environment. According to Rajesh Dwivedi, the Superintendent of Police, "A large part of our police force consists of women police personnel. Often their children are young, and they are compelled to take them along on duty."

"This idea was conceived by SP Shahjahanpur which served as a guiding vision – that our police stations, offices, and the police lines should have Shishu grihas (child care centres) built there...so that the children find a suitable environment to stay, under proper supervision, and also to ensure that their mothers can perform their duties without any worries. This shishu griha has been inaugurated at Thana Tilhar, and very soon, such childcare centres will be opened in all the police stations, offices, and police lines across the district," he added.

The aim is to build such crèches in all police stations across the district. (With agency inputs).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAHJAHANPUR POLICEUP POLICESHISHU GRIHAS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Herbal Forest In Tamil Nadu Revives After Cyclone Gaja

Herbal Forest In Tamil Nadu Revives After Cyclone Gaja

June 26, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST
Dara Harwan Farmers Hit Hard By Water Shortage As Heatwave Grips Jammu And Kashmir

Dara Harwan Farmers Hit Hard By Water Shortage As Heatwave Grips Jammu And Kashmir

June 25, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Devotees Continue To Flock To Kamakhya Temple On Third Day Of Ambubachi Mela

Devotees Continue To Flock To Kamakhya Temple On Third Day Of Ambubachi Mela

June 24, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
TN: Sangam Era Burial Urns Unearthed In Thanjavur, Researchers Urge Archaeological Department To Launch Detailed Study

Sangam Era Burial Urns Unearthed In Thanjavur

June 24, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.