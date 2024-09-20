Uttar Pradesh: Farmers Say Govt Turning Blind Eye To Huge Crop Loss

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Farmers here have been complaining of huge crop losses due to continuous heavy rains, which have flooded their fields. Farmers who are primarily engaged in the cultivation of chillies this season complained of their their crops suffering severe damage. Despite this, the government has not taken any initiative to compensate for their losses, they alleged.

Lakshmi Pal, a farmer from the area said that that nine bighas of chilies have been completely destroyed. "The entire crop is destroyed. There is water up to the waist. We want to tell the government that what should we do now, we should get compensation," he said.

Another farmer Omendra Singh complained of the government not taking any step to solve their issue. "The government should see something. When something happens, no farmer here has ever received compensation. All surveys are done, everything is done, but nothing is ever received," he added.

Some farmers claimed that they would not be in this dire situation if the government had taken the appropriate steps to ensure that the water was drained away on time. In order to remove the water that has accumulated in their fields, farmers are now having to rent pumps.

Manish Singh, a farmer said that waterlogging takes place because there's no way out. "It's raining, there's waterlogging, there's no means of drainage here and look, the government has not made any arrangements for cleaning etc. here. That's why the water doesn't drain out on time," he added.

