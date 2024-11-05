US Election | Watch: Howard University Bracing For Kamala Harris Election Night Victory Party

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Howard University is bracing for Vice President Kamala Harris' election night victory party in Washington DC. Harris and former President Donald Trump made their final pitches to voters Monday in the same parts of Pennsylvania at roughly the same time, focusing on the state that could make or break their chances during the last full day of the presidential campaign.Harris spent all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. Trump planned four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina, stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh, then ending in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DONALD TRUMPKAMALA HARRISHOWARD UNIVERSITYUS ELECTION

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Actor Vijay's First Political Conference From His Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam Party

Maiden Political Conference of Actor Vijay's TVK Party At Tamil Nadu's V Salai

1 Min Read

Oct 27, 2024

IAF Airshow Underway On Sunday At Chennai's Marina Beach

Chennai Air Show 2024 Underway At Marina Beach

1 Min Read

Oct 6, 2024

PM Modi pays homage to memorials in Warsaw

PM Modi Pays Tribute At Memorials In Poland

1 Min Read

Aug 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Address To Global South In Summit Hosted By India | Watch

1 Min Read

Aug 17, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.