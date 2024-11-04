US Presidential Election: Bengali The Only Indian Language, And One Among Four Asian Languages On Ballot Papers In New York City

Owing to its massive diversity, New York is often referred to as the melting pot of America. The city’s linguistic diversity backs this claim, with over 200 different languages spoken according to the Department of City Planning. In the US presidential elections, ballot papers in New York will, however, only be available in four other languages apart from English. And guess what? Bengali represents the Asian Indian language on this list.

According to officials from the Board of Elections for New York City, they are required to provide services in four other languages besides English: Chinese, Spanish, Korean and Bengali as the Asian language. The inclusion of Bengali on ballot papers is not just a courtesy, but a legal requirement. This mandate extends beyond just ballot papers to include other essential voting materials, ensuring comprehensive language support for Bengali-speaking voters.

Ryan, Executive Director, Board of Elections, NYC said, "The country of India has a lot of different languages within it. The settlement of that lawsuit required Boards of Elections in New York state, with a certain population density to have an Asian Indian language. And then through some negotiations that predated my arrival here, they settled on Bengali. So that is as much insight I can give you, and I understand the limitations of Bengali being the choice, but it came out of a lawsuit.”

The addition of Bengali-language ballots was made in 2013, nearly two years after the federal government ordered the city to provide language assistance to South Asian minorities under a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.