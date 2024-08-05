WATCH: Upsurge of Devotees at Temples on First Monday of Holy Shravan Month in Maharashtra

Beed (Maharashtra) : A large number of devotees and pilgrims thronged Vaidyanath Temple since night to offer prayers on the first Monday of Shravan month. They have waited in queues for long hours for the darshan of Lord Vaidyanath of Parli, which is the fifth Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra. Devotees from all over the country are coming to the Vaidyanath Temple.

Darshan has started at this temple from midnight. The Vaidyanath Temple is known as the fifth Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra and it is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country. Many devout people from Maharashtra come to this place to have the darshan of Lord Vaidyanath and get the god's blessings every day.

Mahapuja at Trimbakeshwar Mahadev Temple: Every year in the month of Shravan, devotees throng the Trimbakeshwar Mahadev Temple which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Devotees from all over the state started entering this place. Mahapuja, Abhishek, and Aarti were performed in the temple early in the morning on the first Shravan Monday. Special pujas were also performed at the Ambabai Temple in Kolhapurat and at other temples in the State to mark the beginning of the holy Shravan month. Another Jyothirlanga temple is located at Nashik in Maharashtra, where devotees and pilgrims come from far-off places.