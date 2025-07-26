'Unspeakable', 'Unacceptable': Protestors Outside The UN Amid Starvation In Gaza

By AFP

Published : July 26, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

New York: Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the United Nations headquarter as aid groups raised alarms over growing starvation in war-torn Gaza, especially among children. Protesters called for immediate international intervention, with appeals for ceasefire and accountability.

27-year-old Nas Issa, spokesperson for the Palestinian Youth Movement in NYC, said, "The images that we're seeing now coming out of Gaza are unspeakable, to see children, women, men starving and collapsing in the streets. Even if aid is allowed in now, there are perhaps hundreds if not thousands of people for whom that won't be enough at that stage of starvation."

She said, "It's far past time for statements and for declarations and for recognition of a Palestinian state. What does a Palestinian state mean if there are no Palestinians for it? France must act and impose an arms embargo, a trade embargo, and expel the Israeli ambassador."

Rabbi David Feldman said, "We are seeing little children, little babies starving to death. This is unacceptable, the world is waking up slowly, the rest of the world has to wake up."

Paul Stein said, "It's just horrible. It keeps me from sleeping. We are Americans and we should be able to stop it yet. We haven't been successful."

Sanan Moradi, an academic urged the US to take responsibility. He said, "Stop arming Israel. Stop this war."

