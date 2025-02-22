New Hampshire Ice Castle A Big Draw For Winter Enthusiasts

North Woodstock: The Ice Castles attraction in USA's North Woodstock has become a must-visit winter destination, captivating visitors with its stunning, multi-coloured illuminated ice structures. Since 2011, the attraction has transformed into a mesmerising world of ice caves, frozen waterfalls, glaciers, and intricate sculptures shaped into archways, caverns, slides, and tunnels.

Luke Ely, the assistant build manager for Ice Castles, explained the appeal, saying, "We strive to produce a different castle every year so folks can keep coming back and see something new. If you came last year, this year will feel completely different." The Ice Castle team works hard to create a fresh experience for returning visitors.

With attendance peaking during weekends, Luke Ely said, "On weekends, you will see anywhere from about 4,000 to 7,000 people, and on weekdays, around 1,000 to 2,000"

Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles, shared the satisfaction that comes with seeing the joy on visitors' faces after the long construction process, saying, "That is why we do what we do."

Visitor Julia Leblanc of Massachusetts noted, "I like it because you can connect with nature in the middle of winter. It is magical."