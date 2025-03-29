Unique Tradition Of Firing A Cannon For Sehri And Iftar During Ramzan

Published : Mar 29, 2025

Ajmer: A centuries-old Ramzan tradition in Ajmer is being kept alive by a woman, Fauzia Khan, the city's only female cannoneer. From atop a hill, she fires a small cannon to signal the beginning and end of fasting during the holy month.

"During Ramzan, I fire the cannon for one full month," Fauzia said. "At 3.30 am for Sehri, again at 5.30 am to mark its end, and then at sunset for Iftar. A gesture from the Dargah's window signals me when to fire, and the city breaks its fast."

Fauzia represents the eighth generation of her family to uphold the tradition. Her ancestors, including her great-grandfather Kallu Shah and grandfather Bunde Shah, passed down the responsibility. She learned the skill from her father, Mohammed Hanif, and began firing the cannon at the age of eight.

"Initially, I felt a bit of a jerk, but with my father's training, I mastered it," she recalls. Nicknamed 'Fauzia Topchi', she now plans to train her 10-year-old niece to continue the legacy. (With PTI Inputs)

