Woman Marries Lord Shiva in Rare Spiritual Wedding in Rajasthan’s Bandikui

Dausa: In a deeply spiritual and rare ceremony that has captivated many, a 32-year-old woman, Radha from Uttar Pradesh, expressed her devotion by marrying Lord Shiva in a full-fledged traditional Hindu wedding. The symbolic wedding took place at the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya Centre in Bandikui, Dausa district, drawing attention across the region for its unique blend of ritual, faith, and lifelong commitment to spiritual life.

The event followed all customary wedding rituals, haldi, mehendi, a ceremonial wedding procession, and the exchange of garlands. In place of a groom, Radha offered a garland to a Shivling and performed the saat phere (seven sacred rounds around the fire), as is done in Hindu weddings, symbolising her vow of eternal devotion.

The wedding was organised at a private marriage garden in Nandgaon Colony, Bandikui, which was beautifully decorated for the occasion. A large number of devotees and local residents gathered to witness this unique spiritual ceremony.

Radha, a Bachelor of Science graduate, revealed that she has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris Centre in Bandikui for the past 11 years. Since then, she has dedicated herself to the worship of Lord Shiva.