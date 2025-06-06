Woman Marries Lord Shiva in Rare Spiritual Wedding in Rajasthan’s Bandikui

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dausa: In a deeply spiritual and rare ceremony that has captivated many, a 32-year-old woman, Radha from Uttar Pradesh, expressed her devotion by marrying Lord Shiva in a full-fledged traditional Hindu wedding. The symbolic wedding took place at the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya Centre in Bandikui, Dausa district, drawing attention across the region for its unique blend of ritual, faith, and lifelong commitment to spiritual life.

The event followed all customary wedding rituals, haldi, mehendi, a ceremonial wedding procession, and the exchange of garlands. In place of a groom, Radha offered a garland to a Shivling and performed the saat phere (seven sacred rounds around the fire), as is done in Hindu weddings, symbolising her vow of eternal devotion.

The wedding was organised at a private marriage garden in Nandgaon Colony, Bandikui, which was beautifully decorated for the occasion. A large number of devotees and local residents gathered to witness this unique spiritual ceremony.

Radha, a Bachelor of Science graduate, revealed that she has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris Centre in Bandikui for the past 11 years. Since then, she has dedicated herself to the worship of Lord Shiva.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNIQUE WEDDINGSHIVLING MARRIAGE32 YEAR OLD RADHA MARRIED SHIVJISPIRITUAL MARRIAGE IN DAUSA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Moradabad Police Lines Transformed to Inspire New Recruits

Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad Police Lines Transformed To Inspire New Recruits

June 3, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST
Uttarakhand: Heavy Snowfall Covers Hemkund Sahib In White Sheet

Uttarakhand: Heavy Snowfall Covers Hemkund Sahib In White Sheet

June 2, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
Fire Drill To Save Art In Strasbourg Cathedral

Fire Drill To Save Art In Strasbourg Cathedral

May 21, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
Snakes found in a toilet tank.

WATCH: Huge Pile Of 70 Snakes Found In Toilet Tank Of House At Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

May 20, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.