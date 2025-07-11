Unique Hobby: Techie Collects Over 13,000 Photo Clippings Related To Cricket

Pune: In India, cricket is a religion and there are several devotees of the famed spot. One such ardent fan is a youth from Pune, who works in the Information and Technology sector.

Parag Kinikar, a resident of the Sinhagad Road area, has collected over 13000 photo clippings of players and matches. Parag just loves cricket and he stated collecting photo clippings since 1995. He collects the photos, which has come in different newspapers and magazines.

He has pasted all the collected photos on 187 cardsheets. "I started collecting the photo clippings since the 1996 Cricket World Cup." The 1996 World Cup was won by Sri Lanka.

"Intially, I pasted the photo-clippings on a notebook but then switched to a card-sheet," he recalled. He said he has been supported by his family in this endevour. "I have photos of players right from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to the the current players. I gain a lot of happiness from it," he added.