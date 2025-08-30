Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja here. Shah offered prayers to the deity along with his family members.

Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan, and Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam were present on the occasion. Every year, lakhs of devotees come to the Lalbaug area in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Shah has been coming to this famed pandal for several years.

Shah also interacted with the workers of the pandal. Fadnavis and Shinde also offered prayers to the deity.