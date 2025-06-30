Unemployed Youth Protest Seeking ETT Teachers Recruitment In Punjab

Sangrur: On Sunday, June 29, unemployed individuals gathered at the Verka Milk plant in Sangrur to press for the recruitment of ETT teachers. They earlier planned to demonstrate outside CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. However, police intervened, arresting them and removing them from the Verka plant before the protest could even begin.

Union leaders stated that the government, fearing the unemployed took pre-emptive action through Police forces. They warned of escalated protests if their demands for recruitment and the release of their arrested colleagues were not met. This struggle, they declared, is now a do-or-die battle with the government. Despite previous discussions with the Punjab government, no resolution has been reached. In a separate incident, three protesters climbed a power grid in Babalpur, blocking a road for two hours.

Meanwhile, Police officials rescued one protester who jumped into a canal there.