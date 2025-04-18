Madhya Pradesh: Two Cheetahs Set To Find New Home In Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST

1 Min Read

The Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh is set to welcome two new tenants on April 20th, in the form of male cheetahs. They are being transferred from the Kuno National Park.

All sorts of preparatory measures have been taken in order to make sure the animals have adequate living conditions, from a prey base to a hospital. To serve as prey, over 200 cheetals are being relocated from the Kanha Tiger Reserve, also in Madhya Pradesh. 

The cheetahs are set to be transported safely and smoothly on Sunday. "The plan is to release the two male cheetahs from Kuno National park, under the guidance of the (Madhya Pradesh) Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav)," said Sanjay Raikhere, DFO of Mandsaur Forest Department. 

This serves an attempt to not only improve the state of the regions biodiversity but also establish the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary as a solid tourist destination. Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. They became the only large carnivore species to do so in the country. The Centre initiated Project Cheetah in September 2022, in an effort to reintroduce cheetahs in the country. 20 cheetahs have been brought in since.  

For All Latest Updates

