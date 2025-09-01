Ahmedabad 'Turban Man' Anuj Mudaliar Made 5 kg Turban On Operation Sindoor Theme

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad’s renowned ‘Turban Man’, Anuj Mudliar, has once again captured attention by unveiling a unique 5 kg turban themed on Operation Sindoor ahead of Navratri. Famous for his elaborate and creative turbans since 2017, Anuj, an international Garba dancer and record-holder, spends months designing and handcrafting each piece to stand out during the festive season.

This year’s turban features intricate Kutchi work, pearls, and cotton cloth, and showcases motifs of fighter planes, Nari Shakti, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligning with the spirit of Operation Sindoor. Anuj dedicates several hours daily to his craft, ensuring each turban becomes a distinct statement at Navratri events, and keeps his creations as a special collection at home rather than selling them.

His reputation extends beyond Ahmedabad, as he trains Garba enthusiasts locally and performs internationally, including an upcoming appearance in Singapore. Group members -- Gopi Parekh, Bhaumik Dave, and Shivani Makwana praise Anuj’s artistry, sharing excitement for the upcoming Navratri performances.

Group members have been preparing for months, expecting to showcase over 50 Garba styles and salute Anuj’s dedication and innovation in bringing new themes to life each year. Through his heritage turban and other creations, Anuj Mudliar continues to inspire the Garba community, earning admiration both locally and worldwide.

