Tunisia: Rehabilitated Golden Eagle Flies Free In Rare Conservation Initiative

Sidi Tabet: After months of rehabilitation, a rescued golden eagle named Aquila was released into the wild from Mount Sidi Zid. The bird had been captured in southern Tunisia, with its wings clipped by traffickers, preventing it from flying.

The eagle's release was organised by the Tunisian Wildlife Association (ATVS) under its "ResQ" program, which was launched two years ago to rescue and rehabilitate injured wildlife while raising public awareness about wildlife protection. Around forty volunteers, including veterinarians, biologists, and nature enthusiasts, actively support the initiative.

Biodiversity expert and Tunisian Ornithology Association president Ridha Ouni highlighted the importance of the release, noting that golden eagles are scarce in Tunisia, with only about 50 breeding pairs. "Releasing them helps sustain the species," he said. He also emphasised the need for public awareness about protecting wildlife.

ATVS Director Jamila Bouayed described the event as exceptional, given the challenges of rehabilitating wild animals. Veterinary student Maha Clostio added, "It is a wonderful feeling to see an animal regain its freedom."

With continued efforts, conservationists hope to protect Tunisia's golden eagle population and prevent further illegal captivity.