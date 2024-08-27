Tribal Woman in Telangana Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train

Vikarabad: In a harrowing incident near the Navandgi Railway Station, a tribal woman from Taki Tanda narrowly escaped death while attempting to cross the tracks.

The woman, caught off guard by a fast-approaching goods train, fell between the tracks just in time and remained pressed against the rails without lifting her head or body.

Thanks to the street smartness and guidance of the locals, she managed to stay in this position, holding her breath as the train thundered overhead.

The intense moment was recorded by bystanders and has gone viral on local social media sites. After the train passed, she emerged unscathed, with the locals rushing to her aid.

Indian Railways warn citizens about the dangers of crossing railway tracks but most people do not abide by rules. The incident is being hailed as nothing short of a miracle!