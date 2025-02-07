Tribal Communities Showcase Cultural Heritage At Maha Kumbh, Emphasise Unity In Diversity

Around ten thousand tribal and forest-dwelling community members have arrived at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, taking holy dips at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river. Dressed in their traditional attire, the tribal communities also showcased their rich cultural heritage through musical performances, devotional songs, and rhythmic dances.

Tribal Ajit Kumar said, "We have come here to showcase our tribal culture – our traditional costumes, our way of life etc. We marked our presence here and presented our heritage through cultural programs, rallies, and songs.

Another tribal, Tilak Das said, "Our objective in coming here is that our Akhand Bharat (Undivided India), where diverse cultures, traditions, costumes, languages, and people co-exist. Despite these differences, they come together here at Sangam and take a sacred dip, and immerse their differences in the Ganga and, they return to their regions with the dream of 'One India, Best India'. When we go to Triveni Sangam, all the people of the tribal community will come together through rallies, slogans, songs, and dance. We will then proceed to Triveni Sangam and take a dip together."

Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri welcomed the members from various tribes, and highlighted that they represent India's greatest strength. Tribal community members said that their presence at the Maha Kumbh highlighted the strength and cultural richness of the country.