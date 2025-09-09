Traditional Snake Boats Ready For Aranmula Uthrattathi Jalamela

Pathanamthitta: Ornate traditional snake boats are set for the Aranmula Uthrattathi Jalamela, Kerala’s famed water procession and boat race, beginning Tuesday afternoon in Aranmula in the Pathanamthitta district of the state.

This year, 51 boats will join the grand procession, with 50 competing in the race, which offers an extensive prize pool across multiple categories. 

"The historically popular Aranmula Uthrattathi boat race will be kicked off tomorrow. There are 52 Palliyodams (traditional sacred snake-boats) in which 51 will be participating in the 'Jalavasam' (showcased over the water) and 50 will be participating in the competition," said Prasad Ananda Bhavan, Secretary on Monday. 

"There is an extensive prize pool of 25 trophies for winners in different categories. The winning Palliyodams in A and B batches will be presented with the traditional Mannam Trophy as in previous years. Along with that, there are prizes for the rowers with the best costume designs, including wearing the best ornaments," he added.

The boats will first reach the temple dock to receive sandalwood and flower garlands before lining up at the starting point. The event will be inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George at 1:30 pm, followed by the boat race at 3 pm.

