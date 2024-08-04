WATCH: Five Workers Feared Dead in Tower Crane Collapse at Dalmia Cement Plant at Assam's Dima Hasao

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

thumbnail
Tower Crane Collapse at Dalmia Cement Plant (ETV Bharat)

Dima Hasao (Assam) : There is a ghastly crane accident at the Umrangso Dalmia Cement Factory in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. Five workers were feared dead in this accident while seven others were seriously injured. Dalmia Cement authorities have not commented on the matter so far. The second line of Umrangso Dalmia Cement Factory has started work on a new project. The crane tower collapsed on the second line of Dalmia Cement on Saturday afternoon. The injured were rushed to Hojai Hamm Hospital after the incident.

Local people said, "The new project of Dalmia Cement Line No. 2 in Umrangso is underway under a private company and this work is going on day and night." The incident occurred on Saturday evening, but efforts have been made to cover it up. Journalists were prevented from entering the Dalmia Cement Factory premises.

Read More:

1. 9 Children Killed In Wall Collapse In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Day After 4 Died in Similar Incident In Rewa

TAGGED:

ASSAMTOWER CRANE COLLAPSECOLLAPSEINDUSTRIAL ACCIDENTASSAM CRANE ACCIDENT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor

'To Free Bihar of Lalu, Nitish And BJP': Prashant Kishor On Agenda Of His Upcoming Party

1 Min Read

Aug 4, 2024

Wolves, Dogs And Hikers Learn To Live Together In France

Wolves, Dogs And Hikers Learn To Live Together In France

1 Min Read

Jul 31, 2024

Srisailam Dam

WATCH: Srisailam Reservoir Dam Gates Opened Due to Heavy Inflows from Upper Reaches

1 Min Read

Jul 30, 2024

Youth Rescued from Flood in Beas River

WATCH: Youth Trapped in Beas River Flood Whole Night at Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; Rescued

1 Min Read

Jul 30, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.