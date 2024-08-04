WATCH: Five Workers Feared Dead in Tower Crane Collapse at Dalmia Cement Plant at Assam's Dima Hasao

Dima Hasao (Assam) : There is a ghastly crane accident at the Umrangso Dalmia Cement Factory in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. Five workers were feared dead in this accident while seven others were seriously injured. Dalmia Cement authorities have not commented on the matter so far. The second line of Umrangso Dalmia Cement Factory has started work on a new project. The crane tower collapsed on the second line of Dalmia Cement on Saturday afternoon. The injured were rushed to Hojai Hamm Hospital after the incident.

Local people said, "The new project of Dalmia Cement Line No. 2 in Umrangso is underway under a private company and this work is going on day and night." The incident occurred on Saturday evening, but efforts have been made to cover it up. Journalists were prevented from entering the Dalmia Cement Factory premises.